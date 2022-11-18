BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Officials with the Brian Morden Foundation are getting an up-close look at the gold ribbon statue that will be in Mansion Park.

The foundation serves as a support system and awareness campaign for childhood cancer. The statue will honor the organization’s late founder Dawn Morden.

The gold ribbon is a universal symbol of childhood cancer awareness, but the state is also set to feature butterflies and irises.

Both were some of Dawn’s favorite things. Organizers hope the statue will give hope to anyone who is dealing with childhood cancer.

“This is a lasting memorial to children that have been through the journey with childhood cancer and to come into mansion park and see this huge sculpture is showing them that people care and are in the journey with them,” Barbara Piper, Vice President of the Brain Morden Foundation said.

She also said it’s been a fun process to go from having the idea of the statue to seeing it come to life.