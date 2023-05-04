ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Folks can now see a new sculpture when they are walking in the Mansion Park in Altoona.

This sculpture is of a gold ribbon with a butterfly and iris flowers. It honors Dawn Morden, who founded the Brian Morden Foundation. The foundation serves as a support system and awareness campaign for childhood cancer.

The gold ribbon is an international symbol of childhood cancer. Brian Morden was a 19-year-old who lost his battle to Ewing’s Sarcoma in 2003.

Members of the Brian Morden Foundation and Altoona Area School District gathered Thursday, May 4 to see the unveiling. The idea of the ribbon came up from the Altoona Area School District last summer.

Designer David Beech has been working on the sculpture since September. All the members and school officials were thrilled with the results.

President of the Brian Morden Foundation Julie Turano-Good believes that Dawn would’ve loved the piece. She hopes those that walk by the display think about its meaning and possibly donate to the cause.

“I’m hoping that they remember that childhood cancer is still a problem. It’s still a big concern,” Turano-Good said. “Only four percent of federal funding goes to childhood cancer research. We’re hoping that people will remember to give a little bit more specifically for childhood cancer research.”

The sculpture was made possible by donations to the charity. You can learn more about the charity and how to donate here.