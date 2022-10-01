JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– State Representative Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) joined officials at the Richland American Legion post Saturday morning.

Rigby announced that the Oakridge Drive Bridge in Richland Township will now be known as the Cambria County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge. The dedication comes as part of House Bill 2263, which Rigby is attached to.

“They’re now what the World War II veterans were to us probably thirty years ago,” Rigby said. “These are the guys now in their 70s. And you know we are losing some. I thought that it was important that they know they are not forgotten. We know what they did, we know the sacrifice. And many made that ultimate sacrifice.”

Visitors enjoyed refreshments at the Legion after the ceremony.