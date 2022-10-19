BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A late Bedford County native was honored for his service in the Vietnam War with a bridge dedication on Saturday.

The Army Specialist Four Harold Phillip Grasser Memorial Bridge at T.R. 413 on Grasser Road in Juniata Township, was dedicated. The bridge is over the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River at the intersection of New Baltimore Road.

Grasser was killed in action on Aug. 30, 1968, during the Vietnam War at the South Vietnam Go Cong Province. He was a native of Manns Choice in Bedford County.

Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar (R-Somerset/Bedford) sponsored Act 23 for the dedication.

“Army Specialist Four Grasser paid the ultimate price for defending our freedoms, and we are forever thankful for his courage and dedication towards our great nation,” said Metzgar. “I am honored to keep his legacy alive through this bridge dedication.”

Metzgar was also joined by family, friends, and community members for the dedication.