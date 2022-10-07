CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County family was honored with a bridge dedication for their military and community service.

On Oct. 7, the that spans Coal Pit Run in Blacklick Township was officially named the “Lazendorfer Brothers Memorial Bridge” in honor of eight local brothers, pictured below.

The Lanzendorfer Brothers: Wilfred, Francis, Robert, Paul, George, Thomas, Richard and Dawn.

Each brother served in the military and are distinguished veterans that made a positive impact on the community.

“It’s hard to imagine a family that has given so much,” State Rep. Frank Burns said at the dedication ceremony. “Not to our country, but to also our community. The Lazendorfer family had a band of brothers that stuck together in the community and to defend our freedom.”

Burns said the Lazendorfer family was truly loved in the community, and the bridge dedication serves as a way to say “thank you” for their services.

A summary of what each brother did to protect our country is as follows:

Wilfred J. Lanzendorfer (08/16/1917 – 11/08/1992)

United States Marine Corps – WWII Enlisted: 10/31/1939 – Discharged: 11/17/1945

Rank: Master Technical Sergeant Pistol & Rifle Marksman Motor Transport NCO

Participated in the defense of Midway Island 12/07/1941 – 09/16/1942. In action against the enemy at Eniwetok, Marshall Islands 02/24/1944 – 03/02/1944.

Honors: Good Conduct Medal



Francis H. Lanzendorfer (01/14/1919 – 04/16/1994)

United States Marine Corps – WWII Enlisted: 4/16/1942 – Discharged: 5/02/1945

Rank: Sergeant Guadal Canal, Mariana Islands, Guam, New Zealand.

Honors: Purple Heart Medal



Robert A. Lanzendorfer (02/10/1921 – 11/21/2001)

United States Navy – WWII Enlisted: 9/10/1944 Discharged: 2/26/1946

Rank: ETM3

Honors: Pacific Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon.



Paul E. Lanzendorfer (06/17/1923 – 04/12/1997)

United States Marine Corps



George R. Lanzendorfer (02/15/1929 – 07/08/2002)

United States Army Enlisted 4/3/1947 – Discharged 1/21/1950

Rank: Corporal Ordnance Center & School Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD. 555th Field Artillery Battalion, Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii. Foreign Service, Korea (1 Year, 2 Days)

Discharged: Camp Stoneman, CA.

Decoration: Army of Occupation Medal, Japan.



Thomas W. Lanzendorfer (09/18/1930 – 03/15/2009)

United States Air Force Enlisted: 5/7/1951 – Discharged 5/6/1955

Rank: RegAF 3505th Motor Vehicle Squadron, Greenville AFB, Miss. Air Training Command

Honors: National Defense Service Medal



Richard A. Lanzendorfer (11/02/1934 – 11/23/2019)

United States Marine Corps Enlisted 8/22/1955 – Discharged 8/21/1961

Rank: Corporal 0351 Anti-Tank Assaultman Director, Small Arms, (firearms) 0-50.54

Honors: Good Conduct Medal



Dawn E. Lanzendorfer (10/20/1936 – 11/10/2006)

United States Marine Corps Enlisted 5/30/1956 – Discharged 4/25/1962

Rank: Corporal Marine Motor Vehicle Operators (MOS 3531) MC Air Station-Kaneohe Bay

Honors: Good Conduct Medal

Burns handed over the proclamation to family members that officially declared the bridge named in honor of the brothers and unveiled the new sign that will be placed at the bridge.