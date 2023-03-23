ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that a bridge replacement project will begin next week on Route 153.

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 27 in Horton Township. The project will work to improve the structure of the bridge from “poor” to “good”.

Built-in 1961, the bridge spans Toby Creek and is about 500 feet south of the intersection with Route 219.

The contractor will place long-term signage for the project and start clearing trees near the existing structure on Monday. Traffic control will consist of lane closures with flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control during daylight hours.

Drivers should expect some delays during daylight hours. Once the contractor clears the trees, they will start work on a temporary roadway, which traffic will use to pass through the work zone for the project duration.

Overall work includes:

The removal of the existing bridge and building its replacement

Concrete repairs

Approach paving

Drainage improvements

Pavement markings

Other miscellaneous items

The bridge is 105 feet long and carries an average of 2,467 vehicles daily. Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, PA, is the contractor on this $2.5 million project.

PennDOT anticipates completion in late October, but all work is weather dependent.