JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– The spouses of members of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly in military helicopters and get a closer look at what their other halves do on Saturday.

They were able to go on short flights around the area in some of the helicopters that the brigade uses daily. The last time that military families flew at the facility was almost thirty years ago.

“Sometimes they really don’t have a concept of what do you do,” Chief Foreign Officer, Charles Doyno, said. “You know, I’ve been a pilot for 37 years and it’s like, they know it, they see the aircraft take off but they still don’t understand what it is to be in that helicopter.”

Doyno brought his wife Pam to get a closer look at what he does on a normal day and to take in the views from the helicopter ride.

“Oh it was so cool I loved the takeoff,” Pam Doyno said. “I loved seeing the trees, it’s beautiful out there right now. So we got to see all the stuff that they get to season a daily basis. It was really cool.”