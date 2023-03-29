ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Bring your children to the library and let them read with a pet while donating to the Central PA Human Society (CPHS).

The “All About Pets Super Saturday” event coming to the Altoona Area Public library will be on Saturday, April 15 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

During the event, children ages five and older will get the chance to read for ten minutes with an “animal friend” from the CPHS. Even though live animals usually mean cats or dogs, the animals can vary.

You can bring your child’s favorite story, or they can pick out a book from the library’s selection. Besides reading, children will also be able to partake in cat and dog toy crafts.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Pre-registration is required and can be done online by clicking here. More information about the event can be found on the library’s Facebook page.