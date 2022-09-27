HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ)– Alleghenies Broadband Incorporated is a non-profit focused on internet access for residents in western and central Pennsylvania.

They’re asking residents to complete a speed test and connection survey in their southern area. That area is comprised of Blair, Bedford, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties.

“We can take that to FCC and other providers where they say a census block is quote served, we can show how many homes, in that census block aren’t served,” Huntingdon County Commissioner Jeff Thomas said. “Because right now if one of your major carriers are in a census block and one or two houses is served, they are calling that served.”

Thomas says that they hope to use the data from the survey to help them plan for how they can best reach communities and rural housing.

“We are looking at actually, in the future and you got to plan now for this, is to see the feasibility of putting fiber right to the home and businesses. It’s being done in other parts of our state and other parts of the country, this is a longer-term project.”

Others say that while it may be more feasible to run fiber directly from towers in more urban areas, that it could be tough and costly in more remote areas.

“We can’t run fiber, in a rural community like we are standing in now to where you have a house every quarter mile, it’s impossible and people will never get fiber,” Dwight Rittenhouse of Rural Broadband Cooperative said. “There’s not enough money to run fiber, you’re gonna spend 80,000 dollars a mile or whatever it may cost.”

But right now their focus is gathering data. Residents can visit ABI – Southern Alleghenies Region (servicezones.net) to fill out a survey.