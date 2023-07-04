JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — During the Fourth of July many parades, fireworks shows and more happen throughout the region, but in Brockway, one tradition brings out the entire town.

The 57th annual Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration brought out the whole community and more. The day had plenty of events for everyone including a car show, a 5k, 10k, and fun run, a craft exhibit, children’s games, a fishing contest, a parade, fireworks and more.

“Fourth of July is with family again, together as one, It’s a big party here in Brockway,” Resident Nick Barber said. “You just walk around the block and I get to meet a lot of people that you haven’t seen for a while.”

One organization set up at the celebration was the Brockway Area Kaimanns. This is a community-based non-profit organization that raises money locally and puts it back into the Brockway community. They do this by building pavilions, putting trash cans along the main street, adding benches, giving out scholarships and more. At the celebration, the organization does chicken dinners and a raffle.

“We have a lot of good people and a lot of good members, and we’ve been able to keep the membership up and we get members that will participate and help out, this is just one of many we do to the town,” Board Member Ray Bantuck said.

Looking back over the years this is a tradition the group kept alive no matter what. Through hot days, rain and anything in between they’ve helped raise money for the community.

“You give up the Fourth of July every year to come down here and stand by some hot pits and grease, and it takes about two days to get it off your eyes. It’s just something we enjoyed doing for the community because we see people enjoy it we see the benefit of it,” Bantuck said.

“Back when it was just a stone parking lot, they were doing it on other pits and it’s just amazing how long this had been going on,” President James Krug said. “We always keep very close to about 100 members.”

Brockway also selects a Fourth of July Queen. This year the winner was 2023 Brockway graduate Shaelynn Brubaker. She says the community coming together is what she enjoys most about the day.

“It’s such an honor for me because I really love the community around here,” Brubaker said. “Everyone is just so nice. And the Fourth of July is honestly like second Christmas if you live in Brockway.”