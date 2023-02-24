JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that they’ll be running a contest and they’re hoping to see a lot of public participation.

The first photo contest is happening now and you’re invited to grab a camera of any kind and grab some pictures.

They’re looking for photos of Brookville and the surrounding area. This can include businesses, attractions, events, people and literally anything else you can think off.

The photos will then have the chance to be used on the chambers brand-new website. All photos must adhere to the rules and regulations of the contest.

Rules & Regulations:

Photos MUST BE taken in Brookville, Pennsylvania (or surrounding area) to be eligible.

If you are submitting photos of people, you must have their permission or permission of a parent or guardian if the photographed person is younger than 18.

You retain ownership and all rights to your photograph. However, by entering the contest, you are granting the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce permission, royalty-free, to publish submitted photos and to reproduce the images for promotional purposes only.

Pictures will be automatically disqualified if they contain lewd, obscene, offensive, or illegal content

Photographs must be in high-quality digital format. We are not responsible for lost or misplaced flash drives or disks. Flash drives and disks will not be returned.

Photographs must include a detailed description of location or action shown. Any question of location outside of the PA Great Outdoors region will result in ineligibility.

You are welcome to submit photos that have been in previous contests. However, winning photographs are not eligible for submission in subsequent contests

To submit a photo visit the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce website and click on “Photo Contest.”