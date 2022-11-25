JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Chamber Mixer later in December.

The mixer will be held at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library at 223 Valley Street on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The event will showcase a variety of resources that are offered by the library that include educational programs, special events and free online courses.

Members of the community are invited to join the mixer from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.