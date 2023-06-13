JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Brookville Laurel Festival is eight days of fun and it’s happening now in Jefferson County.
The festival is taking place every day in the Town Square until Saturday, June 17. The festival is chock-full of musical performances, food, art shows, exhibits, a parade and fireworks. Whilst the fun has already started you can still check out a variety of events that are taking place the rest of this week.
Here’s what happening:
Tuesday, June 13 (Family Fun Day)
- 9am-6:30pm – RMA Book Sale
- Loc: Rebecca M Arthurs Memorial Library -223 Valley Street
- 12-8pm – Laurel Art Show– open to public viewing
- Loc: Fusion Cafe
- 5-9pm – Family Fun Day
- Loc: Main Street
- Various Vendors and Activities for the family!
- Loc: Main Street
- 5-8pm – Bowdish model Railroad Exhibit (FREE)
- 6pm – Laurel 500 Races
- Loc: S. Pickering St.
- 5pm – Registration begins.
- Loc: S. Pickering St.
- 6:30pm – Rock ‘n Roll Pet Store
- 7:30pm – Hot Dog & Pie Eating Contests
- Dusk – Free Family Movie on Main Street
- Movie: The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Sponsored by: d’Argy Family Funeral Homes
- Movie: The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Wednesday, June 14 (Relay For Life)
- 9am-6:30pm – RMA Book Sale
- Loc: Rebecca M Arthurs Memorial Library -223 Valley Street
- 12-8pm – Laurel Art Show– open to public viewing
- Loc: Fusion Cafe
- 5-9pm – Relay for Life – Loc: Town Square
- 5pm – Opening: Basket Raffle, Survivor Registration, Luminaria Sales, Kids Games
- 6:30pm – Recognize Survivors
- 7pm – Dessert Walk
- 7:30pm – Scavenger Hunt
- 8pm – Dessert Social
- 8:30pm – Last Call Raffle
- 9pm – Luminaria Ceremony
- 5:30 Historic Walking Tour
- Tour Guide: David Taylor
- Hosted By: Jefferson County Historical Society
- 7pm – Pet Parade – Loc: Courthouse Lawn
- 6pm – Registration begins.
- Hosted By: Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit
- 6pm – Registration begins.
Thursday, June 15 (Hometown Heroes)
Sponsored by S & T Bank
- 9am-6:30pm – RMA Book Sale
- Loc: Rebecca M Arthurs Memorial Library -223 Valley Street
- 12-8pm – Laurel Art Show– open to public viewing
- Loc: Fusion Cafe
- 4-6pm – Picnic Dinner for Veterans & Family
- Loc: Town Square (free for vets & family)
- 6pm – Military Troop Banner Dedication
- Loc: Town Square
Friday, June 16 (Sidewalk Sales & Manufacturing Tours)
Sponsored by Beverage-Air & Miller Fabrication Solutions
- 9am-3pm – Sidewalk Sales on Main Street
- Shop Main St’s store fronts and various local vendors showcasing many types of goods!
- NEW – Shuttle Service – Park at High School and ride to Main Street
- Shuttle Runs every 30 minutes starting 8:30am, last run leaves main street at 3pm
- 9am-6:30pm – RMA Book Sale
- Loc: Rebecca M Arthurs Memorial Library -223 Valley Street
- 9am-8pm – Laurel Art Show– open to public viewing
- Loc: Fusion Cafe
- 11am – sold out – Pine Creek VFD Chicken BBQ
- Loc: Main Street
- Manufacturing Tours
- 9:30am-12pm – Berry Global, Inc
- 9am-3pm – Brookville Glove Manufacturing
- 9am-11am & 1pm-3pm – Beverage-Air
- 10am-12pm – Brookville Equipment Corporation
- 10am-2pm – Miller Fabrication Solutions
Saturday, June 17 (Parade/Fireworks)
Sponsored by Brookville Equipment Corporation
- 12:30-4:pm – RMA Book Sale
- Loc: Rebecca M Arthurs Memorial Library -223 Valley Street
- $2/bag day! {Sunday 12-4pm $1/bag day (after 2pm is FREE!)}
- Loc: Rebecca M Arthurs Memorial Library -223 Valley Street
- 9am-8pm – Laurel Art Show- open to public viewing
- Loc: Fusion Cafe
- 9am – Laurel Festival 5K – Loc: 53 W Taylor St
- hosted by Pinecreek K-9 Search Unit
- 9am – Power Lifting Competition
- Loc: Brookville YMCA – Registration at 8am – Entry Fee: $30
- 11-3pm – Dino-ROAR! Tour Shows
- A highly engaging, exciting, and educational dinosaur show. (Showtimes 11am, 1pm, 3pm)
- 2pm – Grand Parade – Loc: Main Street
- Grand Marshall: Donald Musgrave
- The 2023 Brookville Laurel Festival Pageant Court will vote on the best in show floats, 1st and 2nd place will win a prize!!
- 3pm – Strawberry Social – Loc: Town Square
- Sponsored by Carrier Funeral Home (Free)
- 3-7pm – Carriage Ride – Misty Lane Farms (Free)
- 1-4pm – Greenberg Cadillac Museum
- Loc: 67 S White
- 9:45pm – Fireworks Display *Time maybe adjusted
- Sponsored by F.O.E. 983 (Brookville Eagles)
You can find more information about the event or you can sign up for certain events on the Brookville Laurel Festival website.