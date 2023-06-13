JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Brookville Laurel Festival is eight days of fun and it’s happening now in Jefferson County.

The festival is taking place every day in the Town Square until Saturday, June 17. The festival is chock-full of musical performances, food, art shows, exhibits, a parade and fireworks. Whilst the fun has already started you can still check out a variety of events that are taking place the rest of this week.

Here’s what happening:

Tuesday, June 13 (Family Fun Day)

9am-6:30pm – RMA Book Sale Loc: Rebecca M Arthurs Memorial Library -223 Valley Street



12-8pm – Laurel Art Show – open to public viewing Loc: Fusion Cafe

– open to public viewing

5-9pm – Family Fun Day Loc: Main Street Various Vendors and Activities for the family!

5-8pm – Bowdish model Railroad Exhibit (FREE) Loc: Jefferson County History Center

(FREE) 6pm – Laurel 500 Races Loc: S. Pickering St. 5pm – Registration begins.

6:30pm – Rock ‘n Roll Pet Store

7:30pm – Hot Dog & Pie Eating Contests

Dusk – Free Family Movie on Main Street Movie: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Sponsored by: d’Argy Family Funeral Homes



Wednesday, June 14 (Relay For Life)

9am-6:30pm – RMA Book Sale Loc: Rebecca M Arthurs Memorial Library -223 Valley Street



12-8pm – Laurel Art Show – open to public viewing Loc: Fusion Cafe

– open to public viewing

5-9pm – Relay for Life – Loc: Town Square 5pm – Opening: Basket Raffle, Survivor Registration, Luminaria Sales, Kids Games 6:30pm – Recognize Survivors 7pm – Dessert Walk 7:30pm – Scavenger Hunt 8pm – Dessert Social 8:30pm – Last Call Raffle 9pm – Luminaria Ceremony

– Loc: Town Square 5:30 Historic Walking Tour Tour Guide: David Taylor Hosted By: Jefferson County Historical Society



7pm – Pet Parade – Loc: Courthouse Lawn 6pm – Registration begins. Hosted By: Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit



Thursday, June 15 (Hometown Heroes)

Sponsored by S & T Bank

9am-6:30pm – RMA Book Sale Loc: Rebecca M Arthurs Memorial Library -223 Valley Street



12-8pm – Laurel Art Show – open to public viewing Loc: Fusion Cafe

– open to public viewing

4-6pm – Picnic Dinner for Veterans & Family Loc: Town Square (free for vets & family)



6pm – Military Troop Banner Dedication Loc: Town Square



Friday, June 16 (Sidewalk Sales & Manufacturing Tours)

Sponsored by Beverage-Air & Miller Fabrication Solutions

9am-3pm – Sidewalk Sales on Main Street Shop Main St’s store fronts and various local vendors showcasing many types of goods!

NEW – Shuttle Service – Park at High School and ride to Main Street Shuttle Runs every 30 minutes starting 8:30am, last run leaves main street at 3pm



9am-6:30pm – RMA Book Sale Loc: Rebecca M Arthurs Memorial Library -223 Valley Street



9am-8pm – Laurel Art Show – open to public viewing Loc: Fusion Cafe

– open to public viewing

11am – sold out – Pine Creek VFD Chicken BBQ Loc: Main Street



Saturday, June 17 (Parade/Fireworks)

Sponsored by Brookville Equipment Corporation

12:30-4:pm – RMA Book Sale Loc: Rebecca M Arthurs Memorial Library -223 Valley Street $2/bag day! {Sunday 12-4pm $1/bag day (after 2pm is FREE!)}



9am-8pm – Laurel Art Show- open to public viewing Loc: Fusion Cafe



9am – Laurel Festival 5K – Loc: 53 W Taylor St hosted by Pinecreek K-9 Search Unit



9am – Power Lifting Competition Loc: Brookville YMCA – Registration at 8am – Entry Fee: $30

11-3pm – Dino-ROAR! Tour Shows A highly engaging, exciting, and educational dinosaur show. (Showtimes 11am, 1pm, 3pm)



2pm – Grand Parade – Loc: Main Street Grand Marshall: Donald Musgrave The 2023 Brookville Laurel Festival Pageant Court will vote on the best in show floats, 1st and 2nd place will win a prize!!



3pm – Strawberry Social – Loc: Town Square Sponsored by Carrier Funeral Home (Free)



3-7pm – Carriage Ride – Misty Lane Farms (Free)

1-4pm – Greenberg Cadillac Museum Loc: 67 S White



9:45pm – Fireworks Display *Time maybe adjusted Sponsored by F.O.E. 983 (Brookville Eagles)



Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can find more information about the event or you can sign up for certain events on the Brookville Laurel Festival website.