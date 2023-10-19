JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The suspension bridge at Walter Dick Memorial Park will soon be replaced through a grant.

Brookville Borough was awarded a $390,000 grant from the community conservation partnerships program from Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

The money will cover the cost of replacing the bridge. The bridge closed in 2021 and the borough has been attempting to secure funding ever since.

Borough Manager, Dana Rooney, added that they are not sure when the project will begin or when it may be completed.