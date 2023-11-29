JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Robin Gill, a local resident of Brookville is among the top 1% in a national competition with her platform focused on supporting those with dementia.

A National Organization, FabOver40, that supports the National Breast Cancer Foundation is providing women over 40 a platform to help raise money to support breast cancer. Entrants may choose a platform to support, but it is not required. Gill’s platform is focused on dementia and expanding the community resources for families who are facing tough physical and emotional challenges to support a family member facing this diagnosis.

“There were over 100,000 women who entered. And we are down to the last 1% of individuals. I was lucky enough to make it that far,” Gill said.

In July Gill lost her mother from acute dementia.

Robin Gill and her mother, Karen Ann Robl

“The loss of my mom in July this past summer was probably the most difficult thing I’ve ever gone through. My father and I cared for her in home for the last four or five months with hospice care,” Gill said.

Now with her platform, she is hoping to establish support that is much needed in the area.

“I was trying to find a way to channel my grief for good. Also, I became keenly aware of the lack of resources for family members in order to provide them emotional support and also give them advice from other individuals who face the same thing,” Gill said.

Robin’s end goal is to win FabOve 40 and to create a fresh-cut flower garden. Gill’s mother was a florist and loved gardening most of her life. With the memory garden people could donate memory roses in honor of their loved one.

“Those flowers when cut, would benefit those charities when people purchased them from those roses. So that is something I think would continue to live on in the community and allow people to find ways to honor their loved one and raise money to help raise awareness for whatever it cause it may be, even if it’s not dementia,” Gill said.

Currently, Gill is in the quarter-finals. Voting can be done by scanning the QR code below or on the Fab Over 40 website. The voting continues with semifinals December 1-7th and finals December 8-14th with a Fab Over 40 winner.