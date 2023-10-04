JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents got the chance on Wednesday to ask questions from representatives of United Electric and First Energy Corporation.

Brookville residents asked about problems such as brownouts, electric grid growth, storm response and more. They also asked about the future of electric cars and bigger businesses and the importance of having a study done before the businesses moves in.

The forum took place on Wednesday, October 4, at A&M Family Restaurant (234 Allegheny Boulevard).

“We can’t afford to invest a lot of money into one customer because that will affect the rates,” Michael Flock, manager of Engineering at United Electric said. “If we go out and have to spend millions of dollars. Basically on one company to come in on our lines and they leave we have this white elephant in the room now that we can’t do anything with.”

The companies said that the Brookville community can grow the electric grid and that they are doing many repairs in the county so residents have high-quality service.