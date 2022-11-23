ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– We hear the term Black Friday, but what about Brown Friday? This term is an unofficial holiday for plumbers as it’s one of their busiest days of the year.

Brown Friday is the day after Thanksgiving when plumbers get more calls due to multiple drain problems from the holiday. That happens because of the increasing number of people in a house.

Caporuscio Plumbing and Heating in Altoona employee Aaron Colbert has been working there for seven years. He said it’s usually one of the busiest days of their year, seeing double their calls.

“The day after Thanksgiving, we’re probably 20 [calls] just from everyone being at someone’s house for dinner alone, just Thanksgiving related,” Colbert said.

Colbert said these additional calls are primarily for clogged drains and broken garbage disposals. These problems can be caused by grease and unwanted foods being constantly dumped.

“You be using the garbage disposal too much,” Colbert said. “You definitely want to avoid putting all your leftovers down there. Washing off the dish is different than just dumping full containers down the drain. You also want to use plenty of water when you do that cause you got to wash all that out.”

Some tips to avoid clogging the drains include dumping grease as it solidifies and chokes the drain. If you have grease, dump it into a separate container where it can come together, then throw it away.

Then you have food leftovers in your garbage or a small plastic bag. If you must use your garbage disposal, do it in small quantities.

These simple measures not only help your drains but the neighborhoods. Colbert said because of the older sewer system in Altoona; it’s common for the problem to expand to nearby houses.

“If you have, let’s say, eight houses on the block, all of them are putting grease down the drain; the last house on the block is getting all that grease,” Colbert said. “It causes a plug at one point, and a clog at one spot, and everything streamed from that is clogged. It’s normally not going to be a single house, but one block putting grease down the drain could absolutely clog a whole neighborhood.”

Colbert said if a plumber can’t get there in time, the best option is to use a plunger. However, you must use a plunger on both drains if you have a double sink.