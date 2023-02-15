SHIRLEYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Dry conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures led to multiple brush fires across the area Wednesday, as officials continue to warn citizens to avoid burning trash or leaves.

One of the fires burned its way into the Brumbaugh Lumber yard in Shirleysburg, Pennsylvania. The fire was just one of the four brush fires reported in Huntingdon County on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Mount Union Fire Chief Chris Shinner says that it was hard to keep up with all of the calls.

“All of our other resources they were out on other calls assisting other brush fires, so our manpower and our equipment was limited in the beginning,” Shinner said. “So with the wind and people already out on brush fires all over the county, we had a hard time getting people here to contain this.”

An hour away in Frankstown Township in Blair County, there was a similar scene as a fire spread behind a house into the woods off of Seldom Seen Drive. The Fire Warden for Geeseytown Fire Department Denny Walls says it’s very uncommon for these calls this time of the year.

“This time of the year it’s kind of odd because there is no snow because we are in the middle of February, and it should be about thirty degrees out right now instead of seventy,” Walls said.

The dry conditions coupled with the high winds made it easy for fires to spread. Something that Department of Conservation & Natural Resources Forester Mandy Burgoon says she doesn’t normally see in the area.

“Our humidity’s for Pennsylvania are really low for this time of the year,” Burgoon added. “Monday, I had a reading of 12% humidity and the last time I encountered that was on the west coast.”

Officials say to use common sense and to avoid burning trash or leaves, and that if you do never leave the fire alone.

“Keep an eye on the weather, check any resources that you need to before you burn and if you have to burn brush fires make sure that your area is clear and it’s not going to get away from you,” Shinner added.

Residents are urged to exercise caution if they plan to handle any ignition sources. These can include machinery, matches or cigarettes.

For more information about wildfire danger and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry website.