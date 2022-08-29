BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 19th annual Burgi’s Low–Life Riders Charity Ride is set for this weekend with its proceeds benefiting four local children with medical conditions.

The ride is set for Sunday, Sept. 4, starting at Roadhouse Harley Davidson In Duncansville. Opening ceremonies start at 10:30 a.m., and kickstands will go up at noon. The ride will end at Brush Mountain Sportsman Club in Altoona with an afterparty featuring entertainment from Matt Pletcher.

The annual event raises money for children in Central Pa. with serious medical conditions. This year, the ride benefits 7-year-old Cianna Loibl, 6-year-old Gwendolyn Gabriel, newborn Kingston Kitt and 18-month-old Zayne Buoymaster.

Burgi’s Low-Life Riders noted the following for this year’s beneficiaries in a Facebook post:

Cianna Loibl: Cianna lives in Altoona and has Cerebral Palsy with muscle dysplasia. She had a stroke at birth, leaving paralysis of the right hand and an inability to swallow, requiring tube feedings. She is wheelchair dependant and requires 24-hour care.

Gwendolyn Gabriel: Gwendolyn lives in Altoona and was born with Hypoplastic Right Heart and Pulmonary Atresia, requiring a heart transplant at 4 months old. She is now experiencing signs of rejection and the doctors are slowing the process with diuretics and blood thinners to preserve heart function as well as monthly infusions of IVIG in Pittsburgh. All of these are palliative measures, meaning there is no cure. Her team in Pittsburgh is doing everything to keep her heart healthy for as long as possible.

Kingston Kitt: Kingston lives in Altoona and was born with Tetrology of Fallot and an enlarged pulmonary valve, which will require open-heart surgery at 4 to 6 months of age to correct the defects in his heart. His mother is unable to work due to the uncertainty of Kingston’s condition as he may need immediate surgery at any given moment if he turns blue.

Zayne Buoymaster: Zayne lives in Tyrone and has a very aggressive and rare form of brain cancer called Choroid Plexus Carcinoma. He sustained a brain bleed from a fall and has a shunt placed in his brain for swelling. He has undergone brain surgery to remove 1/4 of the tumor and has started chemotherapy.

“Now, let’s get to work and do all we can for these families,” Burgi’s Low-Life Riders wrote at the end of the post.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.