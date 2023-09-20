(WTAJ) — The Burgi’s Low Life Riders presented checks on Tuesday to three area families all which whom were in need.

The group hosts an annual motorcycle ride every Labor Day Weekend to raise money for children with serious medical conditions. Each family on Tuesday received a check for $13,500.

This year the ride benefited three children, Hazel Shannon, McKenzie Buck and Ava Fratangeli, and their families. One-year-old Hazel Shannon was born with DiGeorge Syndrome, which is a chromosomal disorder and she was born with half an esophagus. She and her family had to spend four months in Boston for her care.

McKenzie Buck is a 6-month-old who was born with a vascular septal defect, esophageal defects, aspiration and cleft palate defects.

The third, Ava Fratangeli, is five years old.

“Ava was born with Microcephaly in 2017,” Gayle Fratangeli, Ava’s grandmother said. “She is legally blind. She is G-2 feed dependent. She has cerebral palsy.”

Gayle said on Aug. 10, Ava underwent surgery as her hips were dislocated.

Gayle said any money from the charity ride will go towards aspects of Ava’s journey that aren’t covered by insurance.

“All the lowlife members are very happy to do this every year on an annual basis,” Steve Kasun, President of the Low Life Rider Chapter said. “We’re very, very pleased with the results. It’s just a great feeling. We’re just tickle-pink with what we were able to give these families.”

The group has raised over $600,000 for children since its start in 2003.