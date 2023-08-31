BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The four day celebration leading up to the Burgi’s ride offers a chance for riders, organizers and families to look back at how the organization has helped them.

Ryder McDermitt, 16, was one of the first recipients of the ride after he was diagnosed with cancer at one year old. While McDermitt was too young to remember much from back then, he knows how much Burgi’s helped him and his family in their time of need.

“Their contributions really make a difference with families going through this stuff. Like you wouldn’t believe how much it helps out. So my gram could go down there, or my mom could stay with me,’ McDermitt said.

Cassie Grassmyer, the mother of a former recipient, has also seen what the ride can do. When her son Jack was suffering from several medical issues including seizures, respiratory issues and what doctors call smooth brain, they were nominated to be recipients.

“I think we didn’t realize how intense it was going to be when we pulled up for the ride that day. There were 600 motorcycles all there to celebrate our little boy,” Grassmyer said.

Jack passed away in 2020 at the age of eight, and the Grassmyer’s still participate in the ride each year. They said that Burgi’s went above and beyond for Jack when he was sent home on Hospice, organizing a drive by past their house with cars and motorcycles.

One of this year’s recipients is Ava Fratangeli, six, who suffers from a variety of medical issues including cerebral palsy. Her grandmother, Gayle, says the money will be a god send for them both.

“A lot of people think of an organization, if they here motorcycle people, some people have a bad connotation. I know a couple people who also belong to the group and this group is very warm and they like to help however they can,” Gayle said.

For more information on the group as well as events for the weekend, visit the Burgi’s Low Life Riders Facebook.