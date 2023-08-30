DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Burgi’s Low Life Riders Chapter Inc. is shining a spotlight on three area children in need.

Since 2003, instead of taking their usual group motorcycle rides for fun, Burgi’s turned their trip into charity.

The ride is one that 1-year-old Hazel Shannon and her family learned about this past year.

“We had a family that was part of it last year and they nominated us,” Jen Shannon, Hazel’s mom said. “I’m super excited for the ride and the cause.”

The charity ride is used to help children who have serious medical conditions; like Hazel who was born with DiGeorge Syndrome.

“She was born with pretty much half of an esophagus and they had to grow it and we were in Boston for four months,” Jen said.

Jen and her husband, Zach, said caring for a child who needs extra support like Hazel is no small expense.

“It’s a lot of wear and tear on vehicles, turnpike’s expensive so any help is fantastic,” Zach said.

This year, the charity ride will benefit Hazel, as well as two other area children in need. One, McKenzie Buck, is a 5-month-old who was born with a vascular septal defect, esophageal defects, aspiration and cleft palate defects.

The third, Ava Fratangeli, is five years old.

“Ava was born with Microcephaly in 2017,” said Gayle Fratangeli, Ava’s grandmother. “She is legally blind. She is G-2 feed dependent. She has cerebral palsy.”

Gayle said on Aug. 10, Ava underwent surgery as her hips were dislocated.

“I’m hoping that this surgery will give her a chance to walk even if it’s in a gait trainer,” Gayle said.

Gayle said any money from the charity ride will go towards aspects of Ava’s journey that aren’t covered by insurance.

“A lot of families struggle with needs for their special needs children,” Gayle said. “For this group of people to be able to help parents with special needs children, I would say, there are many charities that people can donate to, but this, I believe in my heart, is the most worthwhile.”