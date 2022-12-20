CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after allegedly smashing someone’s front door and claiming he was a federal agent when the homeowner found him.

State police were called to a home in Jordan Township on Dec. 5, after the homeowner got home and found a Jeep outside of his house and the glass from his front door smashed out. He claimed he then saw a man, later identified as Larry Ricketts Jr., 49, of Coalport, come out of the front door with a shotgun, saying he was a federal agent and shouting a random “badge number,” court documents show.

The homeowner reportedly told troopers that the shotgun was his and described it while also claiming roughly 100 gold dollar coins were missing from his dresser. According to the criminal complaint, the homeowner was able to give troopers the license plate number from Ricketts’ Jeep.

Troopers said they were able to view security footage from a gas station only 3.9 miles from the home. According to the affidavit, they viewed Ricketts enter the station roughly 20 minutes after the time of the burglary where he allegedly used gold dollar coins and bought a pack of cigars.

Ricketts was reportedly pulled over a few hours later. A black pistol grip shotgun as described by the homeowner was found along with 75 gold dollar coins, the complaint shows.

Ricketts was taken into custody and placed in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $100,000.

More than 170 charges were filed against the Ricketts. Court documents show that a majority of them are theft and receiving stolen property for each of the gold dollar coins.