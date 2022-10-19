JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After multiple chainsaws were stolen out of a building in Jefferson County, state police are reminding residents to keep their items secure.

State police out of Punxsutawney wrote in a press release, that someone stole four chainsaws out of a metal pole building along Shale Pit Road in McCalmont Township. The person stole the tools sometime from Thursday, Oct. 13 to Saturday, Oct. 15.

The chainsaws had a monetary value of $1,630, police wrote. Below is a list of the tools that were stolen:

Red 6400 Dolmar chainsaw with a 20 inch bar- valued at $600.

Husqvarna chainsaw – valued at $250.

Old Stihl chainsaw – valued at $300.

Husqvarna 545 20 inch bar chainsaw – valued at $480.

“Members of the public are reminded to lock up valuable items and power tools when not in use,” police wrote.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at (814) 938-0510.