BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A burn ban has been issued for a township in Blair County due to recent warm and dry weather.

Residents in Logan Township are currently prohibited from any open burning. The Logan Township Police Department said weather conditions along with the lack of tree foliage make conditions ideal for brush fires.

The township asks residents to comply with the ban and to report any violators by calling (814) 949-3364 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or (814) 940-5952 after hours.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The ban is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice from the township board of supervisors.