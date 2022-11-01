CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced $2.5 million in new state grants for community projects in Johnstown and Loretto.

The grants consist of:

$2 million – to the City of Johnstown, to support a complete redesign of Main Street and Central Park including sidewalks, parking, lighting, public art and the rehabilitation of the train station.

$500,000 – to the Southern Allegheny Museum of Art, to support the exterior renovations at the Loretto museum to improve energy efficiency, accessibility and safety.

“These major grants are ‘discretionary’, meaning it’s up to communities and their state legislators across Pennsylvania to fight for the limited dollars that are available. Well, yet again I’ve proven that I’m a fighter for Cambria County, and that I’ll deliver when the chips are down,” Burns said. “Whether it is in Harrisburg or here at home, I’m always looking for ways to help our communities and I never forget who I work for – the hardworking people of Cambria County.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The two local projects were among dozens announced across the state, funded through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which supports a variety of critical projects to build infrastructure and create community education and workforce opportunities.