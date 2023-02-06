CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced local fire and EMS companies have been awarded more than $337,000 in grants through the state’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program.

“Our area fire and EMS responders serve our community day-in and day-out, helping us when we need them the most,” Burns, D-Cambria said. “It’s no secret that volunteer companies across the state have been struggling to fundraise and find volunteers. In Harrisburg, I’ve voted for legislation that would help them out, and this funding is another example of our commitment to them.”

Local fire and EMS companies that were awarded grants include:

Blacklick Valley Foundation & Ambulance Service EMS Nanty Glo $10,000.00 Cambria Township Volunteer Fire Co. Fire Colver $14,808.81 Citizens Fire Company of Vintondale Fire Vintondale $11,861.25 City of Johnstown Fire Department Fire Johnstown $15,000.00 Conemaugh Valley Regional Ambulance Association EMS Johnstown $10,000.00 Conemaugh Vol Fire Co. Fire Conemaugh $12,352.51 Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Co. Fire Johnstown $15,000.00 Dale Boro Fire Co. Fire Johnstown $14,563.18 Dauntless Fire Co. Fire Ebensburg $15,000.00 East Taylor Volunteer Fire Co. Fire Johnstown $13,826.29 Ebensburg Area Ambulance Association EMS Ebensburg $10,000.00 Franklin Borough Volunteer Fire Co. Fire Johnstown $15,000.00 Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Co. Fire Mineral Point $15,000.00 Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Co EMS Mineral Point $10,000.00 Lower Yoder Township Volunteer Fire Co. Fire Johnstown $13,580.66 Middle Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Co. Fire Johnstown $15,000.00 Nanty Glo Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 Fire Nanty Glo $15,000.00 Seventh Ward Civic Association EMS Johnstown $10,000.00 Southmont Volunteer Fire Co. Fire Johnstown $15,000.00 Summerhill Borough Volunteer Fire Co. Fire Summerhill $14,736.00 Upper Yoder Volunteer Fire Co. Fire Johnstown $13,580.66 Upper Yoder Volunteer Fire Co. EMS Johnstown $10,000.00 West End Ambulance Service Inc. EMS Johnstown $10,000.00 West Hills Regional Fire Department Inc. EMS Johnstown $10,000.00 West Hills Regional Fire Department Inc. Fire Johnstown $28,273.86

The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner and makes an annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads.

Eligible projects include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training and certification, education and public outreach, and recruitment and retention efforts. Additionally, fire companies were permitted to apply for construction savings accounts for new facility construction.

All fire companies, emergency medical services and volunteer rescue squads are eligible to apply for this annual grant program. A full list of awardees can be found here.