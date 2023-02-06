CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced local fire and EMS companies have been awarded more than $337,000 in grants through the state’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program.

“Our area fire and EMS responders serve our community day-in and day-out, helping us when we need them the most,” Burns, D-Cambria said. “It’s no secret that volunteer companies across the state have been struggling to fundraise and find volunteers. In Harrisburg, I’ve voted for legislation that would help them out, and this funding is another example of our commitment to them.”

Local fire and EMS companies that were awarded grants include:

Blacklick Valley Foundation & Ambulance ServiceEMSNanty Glo$10,000.00
Cambria Township Volunteer Fire Co.FireColver$14,808.81
Citizens Fire Company of VintondaleFireVintondale$11,861.25
City of Johnstown Fire DepartmentFireJohnstown$15,000.00
Conemaugh Valley Regional Ambulance AssociationEMSJohnstown$10,000.00
Conemaugh Vol Fire Co.FireConemaugh$12,352.51
Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Co.FireJohnstown$15,000.00
Dale Boro Fire Co.FireJohnstown$14,563.18
Dauntless Fire Co.FireEbensburg$15,000.00
East Taylor Volunteer Fire Co.FireJohnstown$13,826.29
Ebensburg Area Ambulance AssociationEMSEbensburg$10,000.00
Franklin Borough Volunteer Fire Co.FireJohnstown$15,000.00
Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Co.FireMineral Point$15,000.00
Jackson Township Volunteer Fire CoEMSMineral Point$10,000.00
Lower Yoder Township Volunteer Fire Co.FireJohnstown$13,580.66
Middle Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Co.FireJohnstown$15,000.00
Nanty Glo Volunteer Fire Company No. 1FireNanty Glo$15,000.00
Seventh Ward Civic AssociationEMSJohnstown$10,000.00
Southmont Volunteer Fire Co.FireJohnstown$15,000.00
Summerhill Borough Volunteer Fire Co.FireSummerhill$14,736.00
Upper Yoder Volunteer Fire Co.FireJohnstown$13,580.66
Upper Yoder Volunteer Fire Co.EMSJohnstown$10,000.00
West End Ambulance Service Inc.EMSJohnstown$10,000.00
West Hills Regional Fire Department Inc.EMSJohnstown$10,000.00
West Hills Regional Fire Department Inc.FireJohnstown$28,273.86

The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner and makes an annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads.

Eligible projects include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training and certification, education and public outreach, and recruitment and retention efforts. Additionally, fire companies were permitted to apply for construction savings accounts for new facility construction.

All fire companies, emergency medical services and volunteer rescue squads are eligible to apply for this annual grant program. A full list of awardees can be found here.