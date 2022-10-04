CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) is urging eligible occupations to apply for a $4 million state grant program.

He made the announcement on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

” Over the last few years, I`ve promoted this and other workforce programs and urged organizations to apply because these types of local workforce development partnerships are a win-win for students and employers,” Burns said. “These programs remove barriers to employment for students, and provide local employers with young adults ready, willing and committed to work.”

Projects funded through Industry Partnership grants should identify workforce, education and training, and economic development gaps; coordinate regional strategies to support industry needs; identify public and community resources to address industry-identified challenges, and increase collaboration among businesses within a targeted industry sector.

Previously funded industry partnerships have supported a wide variety of industries including manufacturing, construction, health care, logistics and transportation, information technology, and hospitality.

Eligible applicants include local workforce development boards, non-profit and non-governmental entities, community-based organizations, educational and post-secondary educational organizations, labor organizations, business associations and economic development entities.

Applications for the Industry Partnership grants are due by 4 p.m. on Oct. 28. You can find more information about the grant on the Department of Labor & Industry’s website.