CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced that the county is set to get millions in funding for two projects.

Burns was able to secure two state grants that are a total of $5.3 million for projects in Jackson Township that he said could “transform a community.” As a result of the projects, the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company will have a new station, and there will also be a training school for trades built.

“People know that they can depend on me when the chips are down, and I fought hard in Harrisburg to bring these state investments to Cambria County,” Burns said.

The IEBW Local Union 126 for the Calvin R. Peterson Training School project received $3 million in funding. That money will go towards construction of the training center and an extensive outdoor pole yard for lineman training. The main center will include an indoor climbing facility, multiple large classroom areas, state-of-the-art simulators and more.

“After meeting with IEBW union leaders and learning of their plan to build a training center in Jackson Township, I went to work pushing for state investment to make it happen,” Burns said.

In order for the fire station to get a new building, this project was given $2.3 million to destroy and then rebuild one with updated space for bunkrooms, shower rooms, and a second-floor banquet hall.

“Several months ago I met with members of the Jackson Township Fire Department to discuss state funding for a new building,” he said. “I encouraged them to apply for this $2.3 million grant and promised I would do everything in my power to deliver for the community.”

Burns also announced that the Dauntless Fire Company received $85,000 in funding for fire hall improvements.

Since Burns has been in office, he has helped Cambria secure hundreds of millions of dollars for infrastructure projects.