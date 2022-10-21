CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced that two local fire companies will receive nearly $65,000 in state grants to help fund equipment purchases to replace aging equipment and help firefighters answer the call when needed.

Burns announced the grant on Friday, Oct. 20.

“I’ve always supported our local fire companies and went to bat for them during the pandemic to make sure they were eligible for emergency state assistance,” Burns said. “I know how hard these volunteers work, which is why I’ve worked across the aisle to support programs to help volunteers with tax forgiveness, equipment purchases and other commonsense policies to support the folks who give so much to our communities. These grants will help make sure they can answer the call when needed.”

Grants awarded locally included:

Middle Taylor Twp. Volunteer Fire Co.: $40,000 grant to purchase a new pickup truck.

Summerhill Borough VFD: $24,600 to replace an obsolete hydraulic power unit with a modern battery-powered unit.

During the pandemic, Burns authored legislation to ensure emergency COVID grants were available to every fire and EMS department and has helped local fire and EMS companies secure more than $4 million in state grants.