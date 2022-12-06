CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns said he wants big changes in the nonprofit, Vision 2025, leadership.

Burns hopes that this sweeping effort will restore public trust. He’s calling for all elected officials and government employees, including Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff, to either step down or be removed from the 18-member Vision 2025 board of directors.

Vision 2025 according to their website is a collaborative organization bringing community resources and residents together to revitalize the greater Johnstown community.

Burns said he read with great interest a Nov. 24 post on the 5,200-member Revitalize Johnstown Facebook page, which listed a mind-boggling web of connections between Vision 2025 board members, their family members, and their private-sector employees; elected officials; local government employees; and organizations designated to receive what appears to be $2.8 million in American Rescue Plan money.

“Conflicts of interest can be either real or perceived, but any reasonable person who connects the dots on who got money and who did not would probably assume some of both is happening in our community,” Burns said. “When the same names and business or family connections keep cropping up as to where these grant dollars were directed, it’s probably more than some amazing coincidence.”

Instead of being led by what Burn calls “self-appointed community leaders,” he wants Vision 2025 board representation shifted to those who live in the city, with membership coming from each of its communities.

Burns said he additionally believes it was a conflict of interest for Johnstown elected officials to spend thousands of dollars in taxpayer money to influence voters to support a change to the city charter, in a successful November ballot referendum that paved the way for hiring Imhoff as a non-city resident. Burns has introduced legislation to prohibit this self-serving practice.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Burns said he further believes that Tribune-Democrat publisher Robert Forcey, while not an elected official or government employee, should also step down from Vision 2025’s board of directors as Burn says he has conflict of interest as a member of the Fourth Estate.