CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A monthlong food drive is set to take place this April in Cambria County and State Rep. Frank Burns is helping out.

He announced on Thursday, March 30 that his offices will serve as collection points for the food drive. Anyone wishing to donate unexpired, nonperishable food items may drop off the items between Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 30.

All items will be donated to local food pantries.

Burns said that while all non-perishable items are welcome but donations of boxed goods such as cereal or instant potatoes, pudding, and canned vegetables such as corn, green beans and sweet potatoes, are of particular need.

Burns has offices located at:

535 Fairfield Ave., Johnstown, 15906

119 S. Center St., Ebensburg, 15931

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information, you can contact Burns’ office at 814 – 472 – 8021.