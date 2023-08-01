JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Representative Frank Burns (D – Cambria) is asking the Johnstown Housing Authority (JHA) board of commissioners to approve a resolution to the proposed work for public housing.

The Johnstown Housing Authority has been under fire since tenants in all 110 units of the Prospect Housing were forced to move out within 30 days after a structural collapse. Residents were shuffled to other housing, but most were still left with questions. Members of the Prospect Home Association met previously at the Johnstown Housing Authority Office to ask questions they said aren’t getting answered, like why some residents keep getting moved around to other buildings that they claim are “unsuitable” or “unsafe” to live in.

Burns wants the JHA to guarantee that any “transformation” of public housing will include downsizing from 1,900 units and that any new units will not be built elsewhere in Cambria County.

The request was sent in a letter to JHA board Chairman Charles Arnone and can be read in its entirety below.

Burns said the collapse of a single ceiling at the Prospect public housing complex has morphed within months into a controversial mass evacuation of that 110-unit community; the possibility of a far-reaching complete redo that includes the Prospect, Oakhurst and Coopersdale public housing complexes; pursuit of a $500,000 HUD planning grant as a precursor to getting a $50 million HUD housing implementation grant; solicitation of support from Gov. Josh Shapiro for that effort; and the recent revelation that Mark Pasquerilla-affiliated consultant Matt Ward has been the point man on interactions between the JHA and HUD.

“The JHA board of commissioners, who are unpaid public officials appointed by the city, have autonomy and could put this matter to bed simply by stating, ‘As part of any transformation plan, we are going to reduce the number of public housing units to a specific number, and we are going to build them at these locations.’ They don’t – and shouldn’t – need a task force or anyone else to tell them what to do,” Burns wrote.

“These five people are the ones running the Johnstown Housing Authority, and they shouldn’t be hiding behind a task force when it comes to determining what needs to be done – and where they intend to do it,” Burns added.

