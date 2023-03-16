CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Millions in state funding is heading to Cambria County for over a dozen of local projects.

State Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced Thursday that over $2 million was awarded to fund 15 different projects ranging from floodwall repairs to upgrading equipment for police and fire departments.

“The honest truth is that if we’re not getting these funds then another community will, and I want to make sure that these types of state grants are being put to work in our backyards,” Burns said. “Because if these projects didn’t get state funds they either wouldn’t get done, or it would be on local taxpayers to fund them.”

More specifically which project was chosen and how much funding it is receiving can be found below:

Dale Borough, $635,340 to repair a floodwall along Solomon Run.

Lower Yoder Township, $187,984 for the purchase of a backhoe and dump truck.

Blacklick Township, $172,000 for the purchase of equipment for use on the Ghost Town Trail Loop.

Franklin Borough, $170,000 for the demolition of 11-blighted properties.

East Conemaugh Borough, $140,000 to replace and/or repair stormwater inlets.

Ebensburg Borough, $134,600 to renovate the Ebensburg Borough Pool.

Franklin Borough, $87,053 for the purchase of a multi-functional tractor.

Daisytown Borough, $85,000 to purchase a dump truck, snowplow, and two salt spreaders for maintenance work.

Franklin Borough, $83,925 for the purchase of new fire equipment for the Franklin Borough Volunteer Fire Dept.

Nanty Glo Borough, $66,616 to repair the Davis Run Reservoir.

Conemaugh Township, $65,425 to purchase a multi-use tractor.

Jackson Township, $61,700 for a new water authority vehicle.

Conemaugh Township, $56,584 to purchase new equipment for the township police department.

Conemaugh Township, $51,972 to rehabilitate two playgrounds.

East Taylor Township, $33,855 to purchase a police cruiser.

Blacklick Township, $28,370 to replace street signs, install new pedestrian and bicycle crossing signs, and update signs that are no longer up to code.

Johnstown City, $28,115 for the purchase of a new trail maintenance vehicle.

“Ever since I’ve taken office, I’ve made it a priority to ensure that our area gets its fair share of funding,” Burns said. “I’ve stood up to Harrisburg bureaucrats and worked with local organizations to find innovative ways to get things done, and I’ll keep fighting for our communities.”

In total, the county is getting $2,088,539 in state funding from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.