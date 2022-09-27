CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced on Tuesday, Sept. 27 that $1 million in additional “Ready-to-Learn” state grants have been awarded to four local school districts.

This funding comes in addition to the historic public education funding that was included in this year’s bipartisan zero-tax increase state budget.

“I’ve always believed that education is A key to unlocking our region’s potential, which is why I’ve always supported our local schools and career partners,” Burns said. “I was able to negotiate this additional funding into the state’s surplus budget and this money will be spent in the classroom benefiting local children.”

School districts that were awarded the additional Ready-to-Learn grants include:

Greater Johnstown School District, $500,000

Central Cambria School District, $200,000

Westmont Hilltop School District, $200,000

Conemaugh Valley School District, $100,000

Ready-to-Learn grants can be used for full-day kindergarten or Pre-K programs; reducing class sizes K-3; providing tutoring assistance and increasing career awareness programs among other things.

This year’s bipartisan state budget also increased education funding by almost $750 million ($525 million in Basic Education funding and $225 million in Level Up funding).