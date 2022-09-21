CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Always on the lookout for ways to strengthen education in Cambria County, state Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 that he has secured $200,000 in grants to bring a national teacher training and development program to two local school districts

Funding will help teachers with training, coaching and development. The $200,000 in funding is going to the Westmont and Central Cambria school districts.

The National Math and Science Initiative (NSMI) is a group that works to increase and improve STEM education as well as access to and success in Advanced Placement classes. NMSI focuses on teacher training and coaching so classroom teachers are efficient and effective at covering material not making students do unnecessary or unhelpful work.

“When a school superintendent from an adjoining county told me this was hands-down the best teacher training and development they’d ever had for their staff, I worked to get it started in Cambria County,” Burns said. “From getting grants for classroom technology to forging partnerships with local businesses and industry, I’m committed to working with our local schools to make sure our students have the best opportunities — and I’ll never stop fighting for them.”

NMSI also has a strong emphasis on getting more students into AP classes and then supporting those students with resources, study guides, and enrichment opportunities. They believe that increasing participation in AP courses not only gives students the chance to earn college credits while in high school but also that the increased rigor better prepares them for university coursework.

The national program is in place in about 33 school districts in Pennsylvania currently.