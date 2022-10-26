A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced that an $85,000 state grant has been awarded to the Dauntless Fire Co. to help fund fire hall improvements including flooring, debris cleanup, new backup lines and lines around lockers.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

“I know how important volunteer fire and ambulance companies are to our communities and know how difficult it can be for them to afford necessary renovations like this these,” Burns said. “I always fight for our first responders, and the people who depend on them.”

The grant to Dauntless has pushed the amount of state aid Burns has gotten Ebensburg fire companies to more than $370,000, part of his commitment to working for the communities he represents.