CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced an $87,800 state grant for Nanty Glo Borough to renovate the reservoir at Nanty Glo Park and Pool.

“Folks know that when they need help whether it’s seniors for a property tax/rent rebate, help with a state program like LIHEAP, or a local government that needs help applying for a state grant, my office is here,” Burns said. “When Nanty Glo needed help, I stepped up and helped find state funding for this project, saving local taxpayer dollars.”

The announcement was made on Monday, Oct. 31.

The improvements to the dam will allow the borough to raise or lower the water level in the reservoir, helping with flood control and recreational activities.

“We have a beautiful park up there, and we want (the dam) fixed for recreation,” borough Vice President Diane Holby said. “We had no help except for Frank Burns. He stepped up to the plate. He has gone above and beyond to help us do things.”

Since taking office, Burns has helped secure more than $280 million in state funding for projects large and small, from multi-million sewer and water upgrades to grants for parks and literacy programs like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.