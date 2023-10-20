EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) —State Representative Frank Burns (D – Cambria) will be hosting a free lunch for veterans this November.

Burns says it’s a way of saying “Thank you!” to area veterans for their service. The spaghetti lunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Jackson Township Fire Hall (176 Adams Ave., Mineral Point).

The meal is free for veterans with a military ID. Guests are welcome and can eat with a $5 donation. To RSVP by Tuesday, Oct. 31, residents should call Burns’ Ebensburg office at 814-472-8021.

“My staff and I love hosting this event for our veterans,” Burns said. “It’s the least we can do to honor their service and thank them for dedicating their lives to our safety.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Veterans will also have the opportunity to ask any questions they may have about state programs and services.