CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns is inviting the public to attend one of two free Holiday Open House events at his district offices in Johnstown and Ebensburg.

“While I traveled the new district and knocked on almost every door earlier this year, these events are just another way I am making sure I am accessible to the people I represent – and hopefully a chance for everyone to come together and spread some holiday cheer,” Burns said. “If people need help with the state, they know where to turn – my office is there for them!”

The two holiday open houses will be:

Thursday, Dec. 15, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ebensburg office, 119 S. Center Street.

Friday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Johnstown office, 535 Fairfield Avenue.

In addition to light refreshments, Rep. Burns and his team will be on hand to share holiday cheer and discuss the upcoming legislative session and the services his offices offer.