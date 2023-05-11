CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Representative Frank Burns is urging organizations in Cambria County to apply for new grant opportunities in digital literacy and job training programs.

As part of the fourth round of the Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, there is approximately $900,000 available in grant funding. The funds will support digital literacy and job training programs in communities that lack access to broadband infrastructure and high-speed internet.

You can apply for grants on the Department of Labor & Industry website. The deadline to apply for the grant is 4 p.m. Friday, June 9.

“With the everchanging job market, it is key that Cambria County continues to advance its workforce,” Burns said. “These grants will help to provide for digital literacy and job training programs, which can attract employers to our area.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s grant program, DLWDG, funded through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, seeks to address the needs of employers and workers through learning opportunities in communities lacking access to broadband infrastructure and high-speed internet.

“I am always looking for ways to bring state funding back to help our district here in Cambria County,” Burns said. “If local organizations do not apply by the deadline, it will go to other districts across Pennsylvania. I urge eligible applicants to apply and help grow our local economy.”

Eligible applicants include programs previously awarded DLWDG Round 2 grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. Applicants may receive up to $45,000 through July 2024.