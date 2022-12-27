CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, is urging local county governments to apply now for their share of the state’s new Whole-Home Repairs Program.

The $120 million program, the first of its kind in the nation, was created last year as part of a bipartisan budget agreement to address housing habitability and safety concerns, provide opportunities to improve energy or water efficiency and make housing accessible for individuals with disabilities.

The deadline for counties to apply is Jan. 31, 2023.

“This program can not only help homeowners with costly repairs and renovations but will also in turn help fund local construction jobs,” Burns said. “It is critical that Cambria and surrounding counties get on board with this program and apply for our fair share of funding before the deadline.”

Administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, eligible applicants are county governments or a nonprofit entity that will then subsequently re-grant these funds to individuals in a future application period. No more than one applicant per county shall be awarded funds by DCED.

For more information on the program or to apply, you can check out the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.