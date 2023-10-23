CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns (D – Cambria) has said that he has obtained confirmation from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development that local housing authorities can demolish units that pass an “obsolescence test” that deems them “uninhabitable.”

According to a press release, Burns is urging the Johnstown Housing Authority to reduce the 1,504 units of public housing. He has directed an inquiry to the director of HUD’s Pittsburgh-Buffalo Office of Public Housing, which oversees the JHA in terms of federal funding and regulation compliance.

Noting that Johnstown’s current population has plummeted to “well under half” of what it was 50 years ago, giving it “far more public housing than small cities of comparable population, Burns wrote: “Is there a path for cities in Pennsylvania to reduce the number of public housing units within city limits? If so, what is the process to do so?”

Burns noted the following response from HUD:

“PHAs may pursue removing units from their inventory via disposition or demolition. These processes are locally driven and require HUD approval, resident consultation and PHA board authorization,” HUD-Pittsburgh official Lee Asad said. “For demolition and disposition, HUD looks for PHAs to provide a proposal to replace public housing with other affordable housing such as low-income tax credit or Housing Choice Voucher based units.”

“At this time, the Johnstown Housing Authority continues to maintain its public authorities housing program at high occupancy to meet the local demand. The PHA and its residents have not expressed interest in reducing its affordable housing to HUD.” Asad said.

Burns responded to those statements in his release by asking how it is considered a local demand if JHA units are full only because of the influx of out-of-area residents.

The full release can be found on his website.