CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The owner of a business in Clearfield is facing charges after being accused of ‘grooming’ a teenage employee, according to Lawrence Township police.

Police received a report in early October suspecting 39-year-old Kevin Legenski, owner of Uncle Buck’s Creations, was in a relationship with a 17-year-old female.

Police say they saw evidence on the teen’s phone from messages and notes that talked about marriage, a trip to Tennessee and even possible trips to out-of-the-country resorts.

Through the investigation, police said the teen admitted to being in an “on and off” relationship with Legenski. When asked what “on and off” meant, she claimed he was uncertain at times because he was afraid of the risk.

The teen alleged to police that the two had a sexual relationship at one point, according to the criminal complaint.

When interviewed, police say that Legenski seemed like he was trying to hide something and keep information to himself and even claimed he deleted his Snapchat months ago. Police confronted him, saying they were with the teen’s mother, looking at the teen’s phone when they got a Snapchat message from him just days before.

According to the affidavit, Legenski handed over his phone and consented to a search. Police noted that it appeared numerous apps were deleted and all of his text and call histories from before Oct. 2 were missing.

Before leaving the Lawrence Township Police Department, Legenski was told that he wasn’t allowed to have contact with the teen or her family and that they believe a crime was committed.

Days later, on Oct. 10, the teen’s parents arrived at the police department with evidence that Legenski was still in contact with their daughter, investigators said in the criminal complaint.

Legenski is now facing charges of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.