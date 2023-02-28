BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three businesses were damaged and a firefighter was injured after an overnight fire in downtown Bedford.

On Monday, Feb. 27, firefighters were called to South Juniata Street just after 11:30 p.m. It took crews about an hour and a half to get the flames under control.

Bedford Fire Department Chief Gary Cooper said the firefighter only had a minor shoulder injury and was treated. While all three businesses were damaged, he said not all is lost.

“State police will have obviously that determination but I do believe that the front part of the where the businesses are, there’s an Airbnb at the top. I believe that is salvageable. But the art studio in the back of the structure, that is pretty much a total loss,” Cooper said.

Fire damage located on the back side of Pigeon Hill Studios, a collective art studio.

Pigeon Hill Studios, a collective art studio, was mostly impacted by the fire. The owner said most of the artwork in the studio is gone and that she’ll miss the uniqueness that the structure had. However, she is hopeful about rebuilding.

Lindsay Salas of Downtown Bedford Inc. said the businesses meant a lot to the downtown area.

“It had the best of everything. It had dried flowers that you could get for arrangements, it had different projects. They had like essential oils and salts and it feels good for your skin,” Salas said.

Salas added that she’s been in contact with the owner of the art studio and is confident their contribution to downtown is not finished.

“I have no doubt about it that she will rebuild and it’ll be better than ever,” Salas said. “There will be some losses there that obviously you can’t get back. But I think moving forward she will do what she can when she can and it’ll be fabulous.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.