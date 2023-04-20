CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — DuBois residents had the chance to hear from three internationally renowned speakers at the DuBois Country Club in part with the By Women FOR Women Event.

ForWomen is a local not-for-profit group. The event was hosted by Peggy Caruso who is a personal development coach and an author.

At the event, speakers were able to give advice on overcoming negative financial programming, and obstacles, how to prioritize opportunities for a turn-around, and more. Guests were also told success stories and asked questions to think about.

International Keynote Speaker Sharon Lechter was one of the three speakers. Lechter is a five-time New York Times bestselling author. She has sold over 30,000,000 books as well as the co-author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad”. She also advised two U.S. Presidents on the topic of financial literacy.

Dr.Philip Agrios a breakthrough specialist came from New Jersey. Agrios is a best-selling author and has over 30 years of experience helping clients succeed.

“I talk on self-sabotage and how to stop self-sabotage dead in its tracks and how to switch it off instantly,” Agrios said. “So I came out here to DuBois Pennsylvania for this By Women For Women. And then to speak in front of a lot of businesswomen and help them to understand what’s blocking them in their business and their personal life.”

Overall Agrios wants to help them be successful mentally and financially.

“We tell them how to switch that off and they move past their blocks very quickly. So when you can help so many to increase their income, helping with their families, it’s a great feeling. And that’s the reason why I do this,” Agrios said.

But also he wants them to realize that it’s easier than it sounds.

“The main message that I’m trying to get across to everybody today is that they have the ability to get past those blocks, how to get past that resistance. And it’s not as is not as complicated as they think it is,” Agrios said.

Joining Lechter and Agrios was Diane Armitage a 27-year owner of her own Digital Marketing Agency Armitage, Inc. Armitage is a transformational mentor that coaches and consoles people to better businesses, and better personal lives.

“Well, there’s a lot going on in the economy,” Armitage said. “There’s a lot going on in the world. And a lot of people are feeling like they’re being held back by all these obstacles that are happening in their lives right? And so what I do is I help them pass that by explaining how the science of their mind actually works, and they can apply it immediately the very same day so that they really start moving consciously past those obstacles.”

Armitage traveled from Laguna Beach, California to DuBois for the event.

“Oh, I love the town and it’s sunny. It’s beautiful. It’s a very it’s quaint town. The people are super friendly,” Armitage said.

Armitage has helped clients earn more than $120,000,000. Her hope is to show and help understand that a clear mind can go a long way.

“I really want them to understand that when they have the conscious awareness and conscious attention to how they are thinking, a whole lot can begin to change. So that’s the process that I walk them through today. It really is possible to create a magical life by just following simple precepts,” Armitage said.