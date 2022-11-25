CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fire on Friday in Centre County killed some animals, but thanks to a group of bystanders, some were saved.

Crews were called to the 900 block of Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte for a reported building fire. After arriving, crews saw a shed that was engulfed by flames.

Bellefonte Fire Company Captain Malachi Moyer told WTAJ that the shed was partially a chicken coop. Some chickens and geese did die from the fire, but a group of people was able to rescue some of the animals.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire, and no injuries were reported.