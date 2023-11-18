ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A fire broke out in Altoona on Saturday near the intersection of Frankstown Road and East Plank Road.

Around 4 p.m. crews were called to the scene of a fire on the 100 block of Frankstown Road for reports of a fire at the location of Modern Cabinet and Construction Co., Inc.

Six fire trucks from the Altoona Fire Department were on scene as well as officers from the Altoona Police Department to direct traffic.

According to officials, the fire was contained to the outside of the building and a small section of the roof. The building was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Altoona fire inspector and the Altoona Police Department.