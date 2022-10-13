HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Acting Secretary of Community and Economic Development Neil Weaver continued his manufacturing week tour Thursday in Mount Union.

He stopped at CabinetWorks Group to announce the creation of new jobs and a significant investment.

Cabinetworks Group is the largest independently-owned manufacturer and distributor of kitchen and bath cabinetry in the US. They have more than 9,000 employees and produce framed and frameless cabinetry.

The manufacturer announced an expansion of its Mount Union facility. This expansion includes adding 320 jobs, providing their facility with 1,694 quality manufacturing jobs

Also, in partnership with the state, the company is investing $23,000,000 to transform its 206,000-square-foot facility. CEO of Cabinetworks Group John Barkhouse said they would make their place into an assembly operation that builds and ships cabinets.

“We’re announcing a significant investment worth 23 million dollars here in this facility to grow the workforce and really transition this facility from a cabinet components plant into a full assembly plant,” Barkhouse said.

Barkhouse said the investment is specifically for a new milling room and assembly equipment. These new additions project would increase the company’s production goals to 5,000 cabinets per day by 2025.

Secretary Weaver toured the facility with officials and met with the workers. Company officials gave the Secretary a layout of the new area.

The state previously invested over $1 million to help with workforce development, reskill, and train new workers. Secretary Weaver said that investing in manufacturing is something the state should continue to do to keep companies like CabinetWorks growing.

“We look at manufacturing as it’s so important for rural communities all across the state,” Weaver said. “It gives us an opportunity, businesses like this need to grow and thrive in Pennsylvania. We continue to support the manufacturing industry.”

This first phase is part of the company’s long-term expansion and growth. They are the second-largest manufacturer and fastest-growing among significant manufacturers.

Barkhouse added they hadn’t had any significant issues regarding recruiting. He noted the employees are engaged with their work and are proud of what they do. He said they serve as some of the best recruiters.

However, the company is always looking to get the younger generation involved in their business. Barkhouse said using their strategy with employee engagement and partnerships with colleges will help them long-term.

“Getting people at that early stage of their career they have an interest in the field is an absolute core part of our overall strategy,” Barkhouse said. “So, partnering with community colleges and creating those opportunities is paramount to our long-term growth.”

Weaver noticed how proud everyone was to be in the field during his visit. Throughout the week, he continued to hammer the point of how well manufacturing jobs are to the economy and community.

“These are jobs people are proud to do,” Weaver said. “They’re proud to be in their community and supporting their community. These are great jobs. They’re long-term jobs, family-sustaining. A lot of times, they’re from generation to generation.”

Barkhouse said that the project is expected to be done by 2024.