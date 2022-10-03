CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shenandoah Cable Television, or Shentel, is looking to expand its services to Centre County.

The company provides a “Fiber to the Home” service model for cable, phone, and internet.

Shentel is offering to cover the fees to engage the services of Cohen Law Group toward negotiating a franchise agreement with the Centre Region Municipalities. Cohen Law Group was used by the Centre Area Cable Consortium for joint negotiations with Comcast during the last cable franchise update in 2019.

Patton Township is among the municipalities considering the deal.

“We surveyed actually, residents, say a couple years ago about their preferences,” Patton Township Manager Doug Erickson said. “We heard from a lot of folks, saying they’d like another operator or some competition other than primarily Comcast who currently serves the market here.”

Erickson said there’s no timeline for when this agreement could happen.